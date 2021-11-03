$338.32 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce sales of $338.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.11 million and the lowest is $323.30 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

