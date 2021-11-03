362,341 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 362,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.