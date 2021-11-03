36,700 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Canaan by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canaan by 3,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.