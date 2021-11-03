4,000 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 423.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

