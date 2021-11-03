401,329 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.17% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Brown University bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,784,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

OWL opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

