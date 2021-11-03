$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $418.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.39 million to $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

HCSG traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 970,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

