$443.16 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $443.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $457.08 million. Lumentum reported sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

