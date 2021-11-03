$445.12 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report sales of $445.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.57 million and the lowest is $440.90 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 263,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

