465,700 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,756,000. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 2.6% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.16% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,866. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

