49,000 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $186,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

