49,667 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atlas by 154.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 156,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 164,298 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlas by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

