$5.21 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.73 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

