50,000 Shares in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89. Codex DNA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

DNAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

