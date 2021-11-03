52,205 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

