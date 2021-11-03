$528.22 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $528.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.50 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

