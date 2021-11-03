$538.31 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $538.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.72 million and the lowest is $535.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

