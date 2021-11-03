5,696 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,120,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $82,559.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $700,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 168,003 shares worth $5,684,659. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

