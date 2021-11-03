5,800 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

