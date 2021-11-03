$600.39 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $600.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,974. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after buying an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.