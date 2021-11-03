60,000 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,393,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of ELEV opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

