6,296 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.27.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

