$64.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $64.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.06 million to $68.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $242.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.21. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

