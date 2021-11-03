$65.72 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $65.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.95 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $67.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $272.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $264.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 268.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 85,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.