6,802 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.