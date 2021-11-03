6,807 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $117,975,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 33.3% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

