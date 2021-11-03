683 Capital Management LLC Invests $454,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.