$69.14 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $69.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the highest is $70.02 million. AtriCure posted sales of $54.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,134. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AtriCure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 20.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AtriCure by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

