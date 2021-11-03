$7.12 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.