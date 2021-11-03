$7.12 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

