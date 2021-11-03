$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report sales of $781.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 1,011,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

