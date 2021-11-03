79,250 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,250 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,090,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

