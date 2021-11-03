79,916 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

