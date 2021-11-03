$80.20 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to post sales of $80.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.38 million to $301.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,686. The company has a market capitalization of $970.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.98. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

