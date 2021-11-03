$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) to post sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full year sales of $34.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Volta.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Raymond James began coverage on Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,419. Volta has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

