$94.31 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $94.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $94.50 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $363.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $454.56 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $458.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $155.52. 1,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,553. Everbridge has a one year low of $103.45 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

