$94.75 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $94.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $103.30 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $176.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.02 million, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

BPMC stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.98. The company had a trading volume of 720,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,427. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.