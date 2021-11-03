98,000 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Acquired by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

JILL stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,869. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $81,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

