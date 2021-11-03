A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.11

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.