A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

