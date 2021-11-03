A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

