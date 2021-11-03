A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw strong trading volume on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 46,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 749,532 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in A10 Networks by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 160,686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

