AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.18. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 40,334 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $668.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

