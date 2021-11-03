Aave (AAVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $246.04 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Aave has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $315.15 or 0.00500993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $246.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00219830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00096714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,231,448 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.