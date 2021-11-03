AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $135.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

