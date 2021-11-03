ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading 6.5% Higher

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,754,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.