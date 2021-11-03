ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.