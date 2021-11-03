Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 14,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,525. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $974.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

