ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 185.72 and a quick ratio of 185.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

