Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI traded down $11.69 on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. 1,585,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.