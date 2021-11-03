Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. 1,136,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.62.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

