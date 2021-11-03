Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,879 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.