Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.
Shares of ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,879 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.